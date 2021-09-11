CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

How this Muslim American woman reclaimed the hijab in a post-9/11 world

By Deena Zaru
GMA
GMA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2um6I8_0bt3DxvN00

Melanie Elturk said she first started wearing a hijab full time when she was a freshman in high school.

It was 1998 in Detroit and Elturk was one of five Muslim girls, including her best friend, who wore hijab. They attended a diverse school in the suburbs of Detroit that included a Muslim and Arab-American population.

"The decision to wear hijab came pretty easily. It was something that I knew I was going to do," she told "GMA."

But at the time, there was a perception among her peers that girls who wore the hijab were shy, timid and not very stylish, she explained, and for an outgoing, fashion-loving thirteen year-old, she feared that she may not be able to be herself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J6pUy_0bt3DxvN00
Courtesy Melanie Elturk - PHOTO: Melanie Elturk, CEO of Haute Hijab, is pictured in New York City in 2020.

So during freshman orientation, she said that she and her best friend made a pact.

"We said to each other, we're going to do this. We're going to wear hijab, but we're going to be ourselves and we're going to be the loud, obnoxious, funny, extroverted, rambunctious people we are no matter what," she said.

At the end of the year, Elturk said she was voted "class clown" and her best friend was voted "best personality."

Muslim Americans confront legacy of 9/11 Islamophobia: 'Unspoken tragedy'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cXtRu_0bt3DxvN00
Courtesy Melanie Elturk - PHOTO: Melanie Elturk is pictured with her best friend during their senior year in high school at International Academy in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, circa 2001.

But while Elturk was In high school, the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 made being a visible Muslim woman more challenging.

"Before 9/11 I really didn't think about my hijab. I just wore it and I was who I was, and I'm a really confident person," she said. But in a post-9/11 world, "I actually became aware of myself. I became aware of my surroundings, of people around me, of how I was dressed."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uUkAo_0bt3DxvN00
Courtesy Melanie Elturk - PHOTO: Melanie Elturk, CEO of Haute Hijab, is pictured in Riverside Park in New York City in 2020.

Over the next few years, Elturk said that her relationship with her hijab and her love of fashion would be tested, eventually leading her to find a new life purpose where those different parts of her converged.

'It was now an extension of me ... I could no longer remove it'

Elturk's father is Lebanese and Muslim, while her mother is Filipino and Catholic and although she was raised in a multi-faith household, she said that she began to identify more with Islam as she grew up.

But when she decided to wear the hijab full time, she said, her mother disapproved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lD8Qw_0bt3DxvN00
Courtesy Melanie Elturk - PHOTO: Melanie Elturk is pictured with her mother in Michigan in the early 1980s.

"My mom, who was raised Catholic, had a real issue with me wearing the hijab. And I think a lot of it has to do with her protective nature, because now this is, you know, a post-9/11 world," Elturk said. "And for her, she was really afraid of how the world might receive me in hijab."

She mostly lived with her father at the time, but whenever she stayed with her mother, she said she would remove her hijab.

Elturk said that at first, she was eager to please her mother and didn't mind, but as she turned fifteen her faith deepened and she also became more aware of why Muslim women wear the hijab.

"There's a really, really beautiful verse in the Quran in our holy book around why women wear hijab, and it says that we wear the hijab in order to be recognized as women of faith, in order for people to look at us and know instantly who we are, what we believe in what we stand for … so as to be protected," she said.

It was with this understanding that she could no longer remove the hijab, she said.

"I felt like I was living a double life, I was not being authentic to myself," she said, adding that her struggle with her mother at a young age tested her relationship with the hijab and ended up deepening her conviction to wear it.

'Enemy in their eyes'

On Sept. 11, 2001 a series of coordinated attacks by terrorists who claimed to be acting in the name of Islam killed nearly 3,000 Americans.

Elturk was sixteen years old and a junior in high school. She was in English class when the news broke, she recalled, and the students were moved to the tech lab where they watched the second plane hit the Twin Towers in real time on TV.

'The Longest Shadow': 9/11 leads to the militarization of US police departments

As America reeled from shock, anger and grief, Muslim Americans like Elturk found themselves in a difficult place, confronting a rise in Islamophobia, a surge in hate crimes and a persistent questioning of their faith and identity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QqdsK_0bt3DxvN00
Courtesy Melanie Elturk - PHOTO: Melanie Elturk is pictured at her home in Troy, Michigan in the early 1980s.

"I'm an American, I was affected just like anybody else, I had nothing to do with this," Elturk said. "So now I have to have the grief of an American, a very proud American, I have to grieve my country, and my countrymen, and now I also have to deal with this other piece of 'Oh, people see me as an enemy.'"

This feeling was heightened when she and her father were driving back to Detroit from Toronto and were stopped at a checkpoint apparently because her father's name was mistakenly placed on a terror watch list, she said.

"They came to the window and asked a bunch of questions and the next thing I know, I look up in front of me, and there are five men surrounding our car, with AK47s pointed at us," she said.

They were each taken into separate rooms and interrogated for hours.

"It felt so violating," she said.

"It just created this energy of I am this enemy in their eyes when you know, I'm this college student, bright-eyed and on my way to law school and so excited about life."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38xVPI_0bt3DxvN00
Courtesy Melanie Elturk - PHOTO: Melanie Elturk is pictured with her father in Troy, Michigan in an undated photo.
'The Longest Shadow': After 20 years at war, one question remains: What was it for?

Her hijab, which provided her with a feeling of protection now made her a target.

But it was a lesson her father shared with her on their drive home that would stay with her for years to come: "The world's rough, but you can handle it, and don't ever let it defeat you."

'The best tool of empowerment is to just be who you are'

After graduating high school, Elturk went to law school where she became a civil rights attorney at the age of 23.

But in a post-9/11 world, she said she was saddened to see that it was becoming increasingly difficult to be a visible Muslim woman.

Courtesy Melanie Elturk - PHOTO: Melanie Elturk, CEO of Haute Hijab, is pictured in New York City in 2020.

"The thing that I hated most was a woman who wanted to wear it, like, 'this is something I want to do, I really want to put it on. But I'm afraid of what people might think, I'm afraid I won't get a job … I have a fragile heart, I can't handle people staring at me.' And that kills me," she said.

Elturk said she knew how difficult it was to find stylish, quality and comfortable hijabs that made women feel confident. She recounted how in high school, she had to frequent thrift stores to find scarves and fabrics that she would makeshift into hijabs. And by embracing her hijab and making it the center of her look, she ended up getting voted "best dressed."

'Hands off my hijab': French Muslims rail against ban on religious garb in soccer

"Finally, I could express myself because imagine the beautiful vintage scarves you can find at a thrift store. It was like I hit the jackpot, like this whole new world opened up for me," she said.

And this excitement about fashion and self-expression, which brought her confidence, is what she wanted to share with other Muslim women.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HTlMP_0bt3DxvN00
Courtesy Melanie Elturk - PHOTO: Melanie Elturk, co-founder and CEO of Haute Hijab, is pictured in her office in downtown Manhattan in 2019.

Elturk was 25 years old when she and her husband at the time, Ahmed Zedan, made it their mission to make the hijab mainstream.

They co-founded Haute Hijab in 2010 -- a modest fashion brand that produces hijabs and hijab accessories in various fabrics, colors and patterns for all events in a woman's life -- from working out to going out.

"I was really just hoping that I could empower or instill some sort of confidence in women to feel proud to wear hijab, that you could be successful in hijab, because of your hijab, and not despite your hijab."

Over the past eleven years, Elturk said that Haute Hijab has grown and partnered with many major retailers like J Crew, Old Navy and The Gap to provide hijabs for photo shoots featuring Muslim women in ads or to style models in a modest way.

By making the hijab mainstream, Elturk said that she not only hopes to "change the perception of hijab within the greater society," but "more importantly, within ourselves."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xbhNG_0bt3DxvN00
Courtesy Melanie Elturk - PHOTO: Melanie Elturk, CEO of Haute Hijab, is pictured in her home in New York City in 2020.

"That's the critical moment where a community has to be really careful to ensure that they're not inflicting self-hate upon themselves, and actually standing taller instead of cowering," she said.

And for Eltruk, "the best tool of empowerment is to just be who you are."

"People need to see us as the incredible mothers and caretakers and doctors and engineers and lawyers and students and teachers that we are as Muslim women, and we contribute a great deal to this society."

ABC News' Chris Cirillo and Nidhi Singh contributed to this report.

Comments / 15

Nannywearscombatboots Fbiden
6d ago

step one.. if you want to be civilized quit covering up cuz barbarian men make you..

Reply(3)
16
Harriet L
6d ago

she wares tight jeans a knit shirt makeup hijab why the head peace

Reply
11
Related
NPR

For Many American Muslims, The Legacy Of 9/11 Lies In The Battle For Civil Rights

After Sept. 11, grief quickly turned to fear for Muslims in America who worried they would be associated with the 19 hijackers. What followed were two decades of policies that civil rights advocates say add up to abuses of power and the religious profiling of Muslims in the U.S. under a broad banner of national security. NPR's Leila Fadel reports.
RELIGION
Teen Vogue

Islamophobia Shaped the Lives of Muslim American Students After 9/11

Earlier this year, the United Nations released a report that highlighted the rise of Islamophobia and surveillance of Muslims worldwide. U.S. politicians may scratch their heads over the cause of their nation’s Islamophobia, but one significant date looms overhead: As the 20th anniversary of 9/11 approaches, Muslim Americans who were students in 2001 tell Teen Vogue that the xenophobia and Islamophobia that surfaced in response to those attacks is still with us. The anti-Muslim sentiment and white supremacy that shaped their young adulthoods, and was stoked so successfully by former president Donald Trump, can substantially be traced to that day.
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
hartfordcitynewstimes.com

Muslim Americans organize to fight bias after 9/11

In the 20 years since the 9/11 terror attacks, Muslim Americans have dealt with bias and doubts over their Americanness. Some have found ways to push back, by running for office and becoming community organizers. (Sept. 7) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can...
RELIGION
WBAL Radio

Muslim Americans confront legacy of 9/11 Islamophobia: 'Unspoken tragedy'

(DEARBORN, Mich.) -- Twenty years and 600 miles from Ground Zero in Lower Manhattan, the nation's largest Arab Muslim community is still quietly reeling from the 2001 terror attacks and a psychological blow dealt to Islamic American identity. "This is, perhaps, the unspoken tragedy of what happened two decades ago,"...
RELIGION
Public Radio International PRI

Reflecting on 20 years since 9/11 for American Muslims

The events of 9/11 touched the lives of just about everyone here in the US — especially Muslims. Twenty years ago, Khalid Latif was a sophomore at New York University. He's now the executive director and chaplain for the Islamic Center at New York University. He shares with The World's host Marco Werman experiences of being surveilled and profiled while working as chaplain for the NYPD.
RELIGION
pbs.org

Daily News Lesson: American Muslims remember how 9/11 changed America as they knew it

Directions: Read the summary, watch the video and answer the discussion questions. To read the transcript of the video, click here. Summary: This week, the PBS NewsHour is marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with stories examining some of the ways that day transformed the nation and the world. Amna Nawaz begins our coverage with a look at the effect on millions of American Muslims.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islam#American Woman#Proud American#Arab American#Haute Hijab#Muslim Americans#International Academy#Lebanese#Catholic
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

American Muslims recall how hate and scrutiny after 9/11 changed their lives

Jihad Turk gets emotional thinking about his hijab-wearing wife who stayed home for several weeks after the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks. Twenty years later, Turk, the founding president and dean of the Bayan Islamic Graduate School in Orange, says the hate against Muslims immediately after 9/11, largely fueled by fear and ignorance, still stings.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
NBC News

Muslim Americans still facing discrimination 20 years after 9/11

NEW YORK — A car passed, the driver’s window rolled down and the man spat an epithet at two little girls wearing their hijabs: “Terrorist!”. It was 2001, mere weeks after the twin towers at the World Trade Center fell, and 10-year-old Shahana Hanif and her younger sister were walking to the local mosque from their Brooklyn home.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Vice

‘I Was Being Spied On’: 9/11’s Painful Legacy for Muslim Americans

9/11 catalyzed countless changes in U.S. government agencies and public life, reverberating beyond the weeks, months, and years that followed. But for Muslim Americans, there was a particularly profound effect: Religious, racial, and ethnic profiling—from the public and from law enforcement—fundamentally changed what it meant to be Muslim in the United States.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Guardian

Dangerous outsiders and exceptional citizens: being Muslim American since 9/11

On 17 September 2001, days after horrific terrorist attacks had hit the nation, George W Bush paid a well-publicized visit to the Islamic Center of Washington. At the time, vigilante violence was raining hard on Muslims and Sikhs around the country, with hate crimes already numbering in the hundreds. These included brutal physical assaults, several mosque burnings and at least two murders.
U.S. POLITICS
The Conversation U.S.

American Muslims are at high risk of suicide -- 20 years post-9/11, the links between Islamophobia and suicide remain unexplored

This year, 9/11 holds a dual significance for Americans across the country. It not only marked the 20th anniversary of the tragic events and lives lost since Sept. 11, 2001, but also National Suicide Prevention Awareness Week. For American Muslims who are both victims of increased rates of Islamophobic violence and survivors of suicide attempts, this juxtaposition is especially stark. In the field of public health, Islamophobia is recognized as akin to racism in how it leads to negative physical and psychological health outcomes. But this definition misses the crucial elements of structural violence and social stigma that underlie the...
RELIGION
GMA

GMA

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy