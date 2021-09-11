CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soda Springs, ID

Daily Weather Forecast For Soda Springs

 6 days ago

SODA SPRINGS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0bt3Dw2e00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

