Daily Weather Forecast For Soda Springs
SODA SPRINGS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Monday, September 13
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
