CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Giuseppe Tornatore Gets Standing Ovation Before and After ‘Ennio’ Screens in Venice

By Liza Foreman
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lfEoN_0bt3DprZ00

The prospect of watching a two-and-a-half hour documentary on Oscar winning film composer Ennio Morricone , directed by Giuseppe Tornatore , an Oscar winner himself with “Cinema Paradiso,” saw cineastes stream into the film’s Friday evening world premiere at the Venice Film Festival .

There was a quiet gathering on the red carpet for Tornatore and friends, who posed for photos as Morricone’s compelling soundtracks played for arrivals.

Even before the film began, Tornatore received a standing ovation as he entered the auditorium, and the film received a four-minute standing ovation at the end of the screening.

Morricone died while Tornatore was editing the film in 2020, but he lives large on the screen, talking about his work between striking images of cowboys from collaborator Sergio Leone’s films, and the stream of interviews with well-known collaborators across the world, who commented on his work in this Italian-language film. Clint Eastwood, Quentin Tarantino, Bruce Springsteen and Barry Levinson were among the English-speaking commentators.

At 150 minutes the film kept a great pace, and remained highly entertaining, revisiting Morricone’s work through the many brilliant films he collaborated on, and through listening to his accompanying orchestral soundtracks, and the voices of the talking heads, mostly his, that made his work come to life.

To accompany images of cowboys, bloody female bodies, deserts and saloon dolls in frilly dresses, Morricone was seen quietly conducting an unseen orchestra in a black tux. Time and time again his orchestral sounds pulled heart strings in the packed auditorium.

But what made his music so great? German film composer Hans Zimmer tried to explain it in the film.

“In the movie Hans Zimmer mentions that many people recognize his music from the first few notes,” Toratore told reporters on Friday afternoon. “It’s not a question of tonality because it’s always different. Even Hans Zimmer couldn’t explain it and he’s a great musician himself.”

As for his musical personality, Tornatore said: “There are some conductors that make great gestures. But Morricone made more human gestures, like he starts whistling the music and makes gestures with that.”

With “Ennio,” Tornatore shows how a lengthy documentary can be so much more than talking heads and make for great entertainment in the hands of a maestro filmmaker.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

French Abortion Drama ‘Happening’ Takes Golden Lion at Venice Film Festival, Penélope Cruz Wins Best Actress (Full Winners List)

On a strong night for female filmmakers and Netflix releases, the Venice Film Festival has come to a close with a curveball, as breakout French director Audrey Diwan’s powerful abortion drama “Happening” beat big-name competition to the Golden Lion for best film. Diwan received the award from a jury presided over by Oscar-winning filmmaker Bong Joon-ho.
MOVIES
Variety

Ranking Clint Eastwood’s 10 Greatest Film Performances

Clint Eastwood is often viewed more as an icon than an actor. In Sergio Leone films, he’s the “man with no name,” staring down adversaries with a deadly squint and a malevolent hint of a grin, his craggy face mirroring the rocky landscape of the Spanish countryside where the spaghetti westerns were shot. As Inspector “Dirty” Harry Callahan, Eastwood explodes on the screen with a kind of laconic intensity, daring crooks and psychopaths to “go ahead, make my day.” And somehow, over the decades, that persona has ripened, with Eastwood allowing moviegoers to see him grow more vulnerable. In later life masterpieces like “Bridges of Madison County” and “Million Dollar Baby,” Eastwood’s still a loner, still tougher than everyone else on the screen, yet willing to show the ravages of time, gruffly holding off the dying of the light. True, he’s no shape-shifter. No Daniel Day-Lewis style chameleon. There’s an inherent “Clint-ness” to all of his performances. But the notes he hits are played with a master’s flare.
MOVIES
Variety

Richard Jenkins, Jayne Houdyshell on Adapting ‘The Humans’ From Stage to Screen

When director Stephen Karam decided to adapt his Tony Award-winning play “The Humans” for the big-screen, the first-time filmmaker decided to re-imagine the story for the medium. “I love family dramas and comedies, and I love psychological thrillers and horror films. And I feel like the play always worked because...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergio Leone
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Ennio Morricone
Person
Barry Levinson
Person
Hans Zimmer
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Giuseppe Tornatore
Person
Quentin Tarantino
GamesRadar+

Benedict Cumberbatch's new movie gets a four-minute standing ovation at Venice

Venice Film Festival has become something of an Oscars launch-pad. Just a quick glance at this year's line-up shows that any actor who wants to be in awards contention is currently in Venice – this year's red carpet will be lined by the casts of Dune (Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson), Last Night in Soho (Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith), and The Last Duel (Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, Ben Affleck).
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Quentin Tarantino Pays Tribute to Michael Madsen in Exclusive American Badass Preview

We have an exclusive sneak peek at American Badass: A Michael Madsen Retrospective, an all-new documentary celebrating the iconic actor. American Badass takes a look at the fascinating life and impressive career of the actor, producer, writer and poet. Madsen's iconic 40+ year career and more than 170 films include Kill Bill Volumes 1 & 2, Thelma & Louise, Die Another Day, Sin City, Free Willy and perhaps most notably Reservoir Dogs.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Clint Eastwood’s ‘Cry Macho’: Film Review

Clint Eastwood has often shown a weakness for corn, usually tempered by the unfussy efficiency of his direction and, in movies where he does double-duty in front of the camera, by his mythical screen persona. But in Cry Macho, the corn is inescapable. A project that has kicked around for some 40 years, the film was planned at various times as a vehicle for, among others, Roy Scheider and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Whether either of those actors would have been more persuasive, we can only guess. But this is a story so crusty and antiquated in its conveniently resolved conflicts, contrivances...
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

'Dune' Receives Eight-Minute Standing Ovation at Venice Film Festival Premiere

Denis Villeneuve‘s much-anticipated film, Dune made its official world premiere at the Venice Film Festival over the weekend. The film, which was an adaptation to Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi classic, received an eight-minute standing ovation. Amongst those who was in the audience was Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao who, according to The...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchestral Music#Venice#German
Variety

‘Ennio’ Director Giuseppe Tornatore on Portraying Iconic Composer: ‘There Was No Moment When He Felt Calm’

Italian helmer Giuseppe Tornatore’s (“Cinema Paradiso”) documentary “Ennio,” on the late music composer Ennio Morricone, features a pantheon of commentators influenced by the maestro’s scores, from Bruce Springsteen to Hans Zimmer — not to mention the music. Morricone is a two-time Oscar winner who scored over 500 film tracks, including a slew of Sergio Leone films, like “The Good The Bad, and The Ugly.” Morricone died when Tornatore was editing the documentary in July 2020. The film, which is 150 minutes, premieres out of competition at the Venice Film Festival on Friday. “It didn’t change the contents of the film but it...
MOVIES
The Atlantic

Another Unpretentious, Melancholy Farewell From Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood’s first Hollywood swan song was 1992’s Unforgiven, a dark, bitter Western that bade goodbye to the genre that had made him famous. He was 62 at the time, and after some 30-plus years of riding horses on-screen, the actor-director seemed ready to retire from the fictional range. Since Unforgiven, Eastwood has made 23 more films, starring in 10 of them, and many of those projects could also be considered curtain calls. In movies such as Space Cowboys, Blood Work, Gran Torino, and The Mule, he played fading exemplars of a prior generation’s masculine ideal who were struggling to understand their place in a new world. But Eastwood’s latest film, Cry Macho, marks the first time since 1992 that he’s actually gotten back in the saddle.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Kristen Stewart’s Spencer Gets 3-Minute Standing Ovation At Venice Film Festival

When Kristen Stewart was first cast as Princess Diana in biopic Spencer, there was much skepticism online from those who couldn’t imagine how the former Twilight star could play the English royal. However, once first-look images arrived, the internet was blown away by Stewart’s physical transformation into the late Princess of Wales. Spencer has now premiered at Venice Film Festival and the first reactions tell us that it promises to be a must-see.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
The Hollywood Reporter

Venice: ‘Dune’ Frenzy Erupts on Social Media Following First Press Screenings

The desert planet of Arrakis crashed into the Italian water city Friday and made an enormous splash as Denis Villeneuve’s wildly anticipated sci-fi epic Dune received its very first press screenings at the Venice International Film Festival. Despite all reviews being embargoed until the film’s world premiere on Friday night — where stars Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Javier Bardem are all set to walk the red carpet — many of those lucky enough to score a seat for the film’s 8:15 a.m. debut press screening could be found raving up and down the Lido throughout...
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

'Dune' Dazzles at Venice World Premiere With Timothée Chalamet in a Sparkly Suit - and a Six-Minute Standing Ovation

The crowds outside the historic Sale Grande theater were chanting the name of an American superstar in Italy like it was the Oscars. On Friday night, Warner Bros. premiered “Dune” at the 78th annual Venice Film Festival, with a star-studded movie premiere that brought to mind how Hollywood used to throw a party in the days before the pandemic.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Venice: Denis Villeneuve Makes Plea for People to Watch His “Immersive” ‘Dune’ on the Big Screen

Denis Villeneuve has called on people to see his epic adaptation of Dune in cinemas, insisting that it was a film made to be seen on the biggest screen possible. Speaking just after the film’s first press screening at the Venice Film Festival — arguably the event’s hottest ticket and one that saw a mad scramble for seats when they became available earlier in the week — Villeneuve said he tried to “design a movie that would be as immersive as possible.” “At the end of the day, these are of course difficult times for everybody — safety first. If the audience...
MOVIES
Variety

Where Art Thou, Anya? Star of Trippy ‘Last Night in Soho’ Briefly Goes Missing During Venice Standing Ovation

The Venice crowd at the Sala Grande theater could not take their eyes off Anya Taylor-Joy during Edgar Wright’s trippy psychological thriller “Last Night in Soho.” But when the movie ended just after midnight on Saturday and the spotlight shone on the cast to receive applause from the festival attendees, as is tradition, Taylor-Joy was nowhere to be found. Had she left her own movie? Director Edgar Wright and Matt Smith applauded along with the crowd — as confusion set into the auditorium. After about a minute, Taylor-Joy (dressed in a pink Dior Haute Couture gown with a matching beret) swung open the...
MOVIES
Deadline

Andrea Bocelli Attends Venice Screening; Zurich Paul Schrader Honor; Sydney FF First Nations Prize – Global Briefs

Andrea Bocelli On The Lido Upcoming six-part Italian TV series Blanca held a special screening on the sidelines of the Venice Film Festival Monday evening with renown tenor Andrea Bocelli, who acted as artistic advisor, in attendance. See a first-look image above. The Lux Vide production, in association Ria Fiction, is due to air later this year on Rai 1. The story centers on the eponymous young woman who became blind as a child. The loss of her elder sister, at the hands of an abusive boyfriend, pushes her to enter the police force. Her specialty is decodage, an analytical listening...
MOVIES
WWEEK

Get Your Reps In: Watch Werner Herzog’s Unique Spin on “Nosferatu”

In this five-time Oscar-winning war epic, a trio of steelworkers (Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken and John Savage) find their lives upended after fighting in the Vietnam War. Notable for featuring John Cazale’s final role, Meryl Streep’s breakout performance, and that controversial Russian roulette scene. Academy, Sept. 15-16. Playtime (1967)
MOVIES
Sioux City Journal

New Movies

'CRY MACHO' (Rated PG-13 for language and thematic elements) Based on the book, "Cry Macho" stars Clint Eastwood as a one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who, in 1978, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man's young son home and away from his alcoholic mom. 'COPSHOP'...
MOVIES
Variety

Toronto Film Festival Soldiers on Through COVID-19, but Where Are the Movie Stars?

In the Toronto Film Festival world premiere of “Dear Evan Hansen,” a lonely Ben Platt belts out: “When you’re falling in a forest and there’s nobody around, do you ever really crash or even make a sound?” That question could well apply to a laundry list of absent talent and filmmakers with projects at the Canadian festival, whose organizers pulled off a successful (and partially in-person) 2021 program. The festival was thoughtful and inspiring in places and boasting some of the most exhaustive health and safety protocols from a festival in the coronavirus era, but it’s still fair to ask —...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

31K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy