Weaverville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WEAVERVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Areas Of Smoke
- High 90 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, September 12
Patchy Smoke
- High 91 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Monday, September 13
Patchy Smoke
- High 92 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Patchy Smoke
- High 95 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0