Weaverville, CA

Weaverville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Weaverville Updates
 6 days ago

WEAVERVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10kyel_0bt3DoE400

  • Saturday, September 11

    Areas Of Smoke

    • High 90 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Patchy Smoke

    • High 91 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Patchy Smoke

    • High 92 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Patchy Smoke

    • High 95 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Weaverville Updates

Weaverville, CA
