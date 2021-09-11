Weaverville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

WEAVERVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Areas Of Smoke High 90 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, September 12 Patchy Smoke High 91 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 22 mph



Monday, September 13 Patchy Smoke High 92 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Patchy Smoke High 95 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



