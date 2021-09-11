Weather Forecast For Roundup
ROUNDUP, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 48 °F
- 1 to 14 mph wind
Sunday, September 12
Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Monday, September 13
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
