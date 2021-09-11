Weather Forecast For Roundup

ROUNDUP, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 48 °F 1 to 14 mph wind



Sunday, September 12 Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Monday, September 13 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



