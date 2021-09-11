Daily Weather Forecast For Walsenburg
WALSENBURG, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 54 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, September 12
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 52 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0