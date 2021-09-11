CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walsenburg, CO

Daily Weather Forecast For Walsenburg

Walsenburg News Watch
Walsenburg News Watch
 6 days ago

WALSENBURG, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0bt3DfHX00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 54 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 52 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walsenburg, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Walsenburg News Watch

Walsenburg News Watch

Walsenburg, CO
38
Followers
274
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Walsenburg News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy