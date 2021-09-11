CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malad City, ID

Saturday sun alert in Malad City — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Malad City Daily
Malad City Daily
 6 days ago

(MALAD CITY, ID) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Malad City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0bt3DeOo00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Malad City Daily

Malad City Daily

Malad City, ID
