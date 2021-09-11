3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Maricopa
(MARICOPA, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Maricopa. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Maricopa:
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0