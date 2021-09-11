CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonora, TX

Sonora Weather Forecast

Sonora News Beat
 6 days ago

SONORA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0bt3DSky00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
Sonora, TX
