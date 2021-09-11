CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kaunakakai, HI

Saturday sun alert in Kaunakakai — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Kaunakakai News Alert
Kaunakakai News Alert
 6 days ago

(KAUNAKAKAI, HI) A sunny Saturday is here for Kaunakakai, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kaunakakai:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0bt3DKwO00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Kaunakakai News Alert

Kaunakakai News Alert

Kaunakakai, HI
13
Followers
232
Post
948
Views
ABOUT

With Kaunakakai News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy