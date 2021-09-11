CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingman Daily Weather Forecast

KINGMAN, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0bt3DEe200

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

