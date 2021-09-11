Weather Forecast For Eagle Butte

EAGLE BUTTE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Haze during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 51 °F 9 to 13 mph wind



Sunday, September 12 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 23 mph



Monday, September 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 22 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 51 °F 9 to 13 mph wind



