Eagle Butte, SD

Weather Forecast For Eagle Butte

Eagle Butte News Beat
 6 days ago

EAGLE BUTTE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MqVdy_0bt3D31I00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Haze during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 51 °F
    • 9 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • 9 to 13 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Eagle Butte News Beat

Eagle Butte, SD
