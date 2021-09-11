Weather Forecast For Eagle Butte
EAGLE BUTTE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Haze during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- 9 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Monday, September 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- 9 to 13 mph wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
