Fort Kent Daily Weather Forecast
FORT KENT, ME(Updated at 8am ET)
Saturday, September 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Sunday, September 12
Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 62 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
