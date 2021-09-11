CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Kent, ME

Fort Kent Daily Weather Forecast

Fort Kent Dispatch
Fort Kent Dispatch
 6 days ago

FORT KENT, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0bt3D1Fq00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Kent, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Fort Kent Dispatch

Fort Kent Dispatch

Fort Kent, ME
20
Followers
203
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Kent Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy