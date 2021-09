Today, Acquia announced it signed an agreement to acquire Widen, a leading DAM software provider, and advance into the new era of Digital Experience Platform (DXP). Brands are trying everything in the book to attract and win back customers with exciting new digital interactions. But, is it really working? Not really, as countless reports have pointed out online shoppers are more likely to abandon a brand if it fails to evoke loyalty and emotional connection with products. And, it’s happening way too many times across channels for brands to actually control on their own. They need a DXP to streamline this effect.

SOFTWARE ・ 9 DAYS AGO