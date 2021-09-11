Afton Daily Weather Forecast

AFTON, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 43 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, September 12 Sunny during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 44 °F 3 to 13 mph wind



Monday, September 13 Scattered rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



