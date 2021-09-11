Afton Daily Weather Forecast
Saturday, September 11
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 43 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 44 °F
- 3 to 13 mph wind
Monday, September 13
Scattered rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
