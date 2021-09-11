4-Day Weather Forecast For West. Wendover
WEST. WENDOVER, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then haze overnight
- High 85 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Monday, September 13
Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
