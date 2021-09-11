Weather Forecast For Burns
BURNS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then patchy fog overnight
- High 76 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Sunday, September 12
Patchy fog during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
