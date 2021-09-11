CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burns, OR

Weather Forecast For Burns

 6 days ago

BURNS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u4yAg_0bt3CkW700

  • Saturday, September 11

    Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then patchy fog overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Patchy fog during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

