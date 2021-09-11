Daily Weather Forecast For Lawtey
LAWTEY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Sunday, September 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
