Weather Forecast For Phillips
PHILLIPS, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 69 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, September 13
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 70 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
