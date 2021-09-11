CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillips, WI

Weather Forecast For Phillips

Phillips News Alert
 6 days ago

PHILLIPS, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MuyTs_0bt3CZl000

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Phillips, WI
