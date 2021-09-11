Sisseton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SISSETON, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 50 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, September 13
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
