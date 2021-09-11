4-Day Weather Forecast For Yuma
YUMA, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 61 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 58 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
