Yuma, CO

4-Day Weather Forecast For Yuma

 6 days ago

YUMA, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0bt3CVE600

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 61 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 58 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

