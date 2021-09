ROCHESTER, Minn. - Moving beyond mask mandates, several venues across Minnesota are now requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccine or a negative test result for entry. After a year and a half, live shows are coming back to the Castle Community in Rochester. Co-owner of the venue, My Town, My Music, said they're excited to get back to doing shows again. But in order to do so, they felt requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test was the best way to ensure they can continue doing events in the long run. He said this is their way of keeping the audience, staff volunteers and even the community as comfortable as possible with indoor events.

