Cherokee Village, AR

Saturday has sun for Cherokee Village — 3 ways to make the most of it

Cherokee Village Times
Cherokee Village Times
 6 days ago

(CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR) A sunny Saturday is here for Cherokee Village, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cherokee Village:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u4yAg_0bt3CRhC00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

