Weather Forecast For Milbank

 6 days ago

MILBANK, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0bt3CPvk00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.


