San Saba, TX

Weather Forecast For San Saba

San Saba Dispatch
San Saba Dispatch
 6 days ago

SAN SABA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0bt3CMWn00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

