Oroville, WA

Daily Weather Forecast For Oroville

 6 days ago

OROVILLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0bt3CBoo00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Oroville, WA
