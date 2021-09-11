Daily Weather Forecast For Oroville
OROVILLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, September 12
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
