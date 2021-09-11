CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn, MO

Sun forecast for Linn — 3 ways to hit it head-on

 6 days ago

(LINN, MO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Linn. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Linn:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0bt3C98b00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

