Hinckley, MN

Saturday has sun for Hinckley — 3 ways to make the most of it

 6 days ago

(HINCKLEY, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hinckley. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hinckley:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0bt3BcQ600

  • Saturday, September 11

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Rain showers likely then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

