Saturday has sun for Hinckley — 3 ways to make the most of it
(HINCKLEY, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hinckley. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hinckley:
Saturday, September 11
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Rain showers likely then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
