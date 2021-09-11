CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telluride, CO

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

Telluride News Alert
Telluride News Alert
 6 days ago

(TELLURIDE, CO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Telluride. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Telluride:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0bt3BXxL00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

