Saturday Offseason Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum
The 24 prospects taking part in the Florida Panthers development camp will be on the ice at Panthers IceDen in Coral Springs from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. this morning. Forwards: Eric Alarie (91), Karch Bachman (85), Henry Bowlby (41), Grigori Denisenko (14), Logan Hutsko (89), Anton Lundell (15), Justin Nachbaur (54), Serron Noel (18), Simon Pinard (78), Cole Schwindt (79), Justin Sourdif (24), Connor Trenholm (75) and Trevor Wong (84)www.litterboxcats.com
