Scott City Weather Forecast
SCOTT CITY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 103 °F, low 64 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0