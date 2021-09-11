CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scott City, KS

Scott City Weather Forecast

Scott City Post
Scott City Post
 6 days ago

SCOTT CITY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0bt3BPtX00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 64 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scott City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Scott City Post

Scott City Post

Scott City, KS
10
Followers
251
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Scott City Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy