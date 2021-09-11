CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cotulla, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Cotulla

Cotulla Times
Cotulla Times
 6 days ago

COTULLA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0bt3BOG200

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • 5 to 13 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

City
Cotulla, TX
