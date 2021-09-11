Daily Weather Forecast For Cotulla
COTULLA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 95 °F, low 74 °F
- 5 to 13 mph wind
Monday, September 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
