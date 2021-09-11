CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutgers University Honors 37 Alumni Killed on 9/11 with Special Uniforms

By Thad Mitchell
 6 days ago
The Rutgers University football team will don special uniforms Saturday when they take the field to do battle with the Syracuse Orangemen.

The uniforms were designed to honor victims of the 9/11 attacks of 2001. Rutgers was especially hit hard by the tragedy with 37 alumni perished in the act of terrorism. The uniforms are quite nice, incorporating the school’s signature red color with an overall silver design. The helmets that players will be wearing has the names of some of the school’s alumni that died during the attack.

The words “Never Forget” can be found on the uniforms in a couple of different places. Their football gloves also make up the phrase when players place their hands together. An American flag is also displayed on the back of the Rutgers jersey near the neckline. The player’s number appears on the front of their jersey in the school’s classic red color. Their number is also displayed in black on the side of their helmets. It is a very fitting tribute to the people who lost their lives in the most horrific terrorist attack on United States soil.

Rutgers University took to social media on Friday to unveil the special uniforms to college football fans. The reaction to the new uniforms from social media users is tremendous and the school’s students and alumni are certainly proud.

Rutgers Showcases Special Uniforms

“Never Forget: The Rutgers University football team will be wearing special uniforms honoring the lives lost on 9/11, including the school’s 37 alumni who were killed in the terrorist attacks,” the social media post says.

Along with the post, there are also three photos that show the new uniforms, helmet and gameday gloves. The first photo shows a Rutgers football player kneeling and placing roses at the 9/11 memorial.

Numerous social media users and college football fans were quick to compliment the Rutgers football team for a fitting tribute. A few University alumni admitted to tearing up when first seeing the special uniforms and their meaning. The post got well over 70,000 likes and collected nearly 1,000 comments within hours of going live.

“This is such a nice tribute from Rutgers,” an Instagram user writes in the comments. “Can’t believe it’s been 20 years already.”

“These uniforms are classy and respectful and the school should be and is proud,” another says. “I know that I am proud of my alma mater today and every day. Bravo.”

Rutgers head football coach Greg Schiano says he hopes the special uniforms will honor those who lost their lives on that fateful days.

“We had coaches who had family members and wives who were working in the city,” he says. “We had some players…we actually had two players, whose moms were supposed to be in the towers that day, and thank God they weren’t…and I’ll never forget, it was eerie, from out practice field you could see the smoke on the horizon.”

