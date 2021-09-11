Munising Weather Forecast
MUNISING, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 68 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0