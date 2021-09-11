CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Munising, MI

Munising Weather Forecast

Munising Post
Munising Post
 6 days ago

MUNISING, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0bt3BLbr00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Munising, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Munising Post

Munising Post

Munising, MI
10
Followers
278
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Munising Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy