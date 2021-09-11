CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connell Weather Forecast

 6 days ago

CONNELL, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0bt3BKj800

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

