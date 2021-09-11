CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Deer River, MN

Saturday has sun for Deer River — 3 ways to make the most of it

Deer River Today
Deer River Today
 6 days ago

(DEER RIVER, MN) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Deer River:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KmzhG_0bt3BJqP00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Deer River, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Deer River Today

Deer River Today

Deer River, MN
28
Followers
226
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Deer River Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy