Delta Junction Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
DELTA JUNCTION, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Light rain likely then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 50 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 54 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 45 mph
Monday, September 13
Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 50 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly Cloudy
- High 46 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
