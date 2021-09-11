CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delta Junction, AK

Delta Junction Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Delta Junction Journal
Delta Junction Journal
 6 days ago

DELTA JUNCTION, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0bt3BIxg00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Light rain likely then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 45 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 46 °F, low 34 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Delta Junction, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Delta Junction Journal

Delta Junction Journal

Delta Junction, AK
7
Followers
154
Post
695
Views
ABOUT

With Delta Junction Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy