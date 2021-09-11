Delta Junction Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

DELTA JUNCTION, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Light rain likely then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 50 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 54 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 45 mph



Monday, September 13 Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight High 50 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Mostly Cloudy High 46 °F, low 34 °F Light wind



