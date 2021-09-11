CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burlington, CO

Burlington Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Burlington Times
Burlington Times
 6 days ago

BURLINGTON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0bt3BGCE00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 62 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 58 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Burlington Times

Burlington Times

Burlington, CO
17
Followers
247
Post
965
Views
ABOUT

With Burlington Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy