Daily Weather Forecast For Newberry
NEWBERRY, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
