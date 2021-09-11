CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, MI

Daily Weather Forecast For Newberry

Newberry Dispatch
Newberry Dispatch
 6 days ago

NEWBERRY, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, September 11

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

