Marlette, MI

Marlette Daily Weather Forecast

Marlette Bulletin
Marlette Bulletin
 6 days ago

MARLETTE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGO13_0bt3B8Df00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 7 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

City
Marlette, MI
Marlette Bulletin

Marlette Bulletin

Marlette, MI
With Marlette Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

