Marlette Daily Weather Forecast

MARLETTE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 62 °F Windy: 26 mph



Sunday, September 12 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 0 to 7 mph



Monday, September 13 Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 71 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 84 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.