Marlette Daily Weather Forecast
MARLETTE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Sunday, September 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 7 mph
Monday, September 13
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
