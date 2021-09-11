4-Day Weather Forecast For Hardinsburg
HARDINSBURG, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0