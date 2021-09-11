New Hampton Weather Forecast
NEW HAMPTON, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Sunday, September 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Monday, September 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0