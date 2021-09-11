New Hampton Weather Forecast

NEW HAMPTON, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Sunday, September 12 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 71 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Monday, September 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 77 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 74 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.