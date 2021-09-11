CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roseau, MN

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Roseau

Roseau Daily
Roseau Daily
 6 days ago

(ROSEAU, MN) A sunny Saturday is here for Roseau, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Roseau:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F94vm_0bt3Aqdf00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roseau, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Roseau Daily

Roseau Daily

Roseau, MN
19
Followers
221
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Roseau Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy