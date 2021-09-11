Take advantage of Saturday sun in Roseau
(ROSEAU, MN) A sunny Saturday is here for Roseau, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Roseau:
Saturday, September 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, September 13
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0