Newcastle, WY

Weather Forecast For Newcastle

Newcastle Updates
 6 days ago

NEWCASTLE, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vPDej_0bt3Apkw00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Areas of smoke then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while haze then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

