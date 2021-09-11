Weather Forecast For Newcastle

NEWCASTLE, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Areas of smoke then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while haze then mostly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 12 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, September 13 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 77 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



