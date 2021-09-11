4-Day Weather Forecast For Orange Grove

ORANGE GROVE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 95 °F, low 73 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, September 12 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 73 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Monday, September 13 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 88 °F, low 74 °F Windy: 18 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 91 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



