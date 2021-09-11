4-Day Weather Forecast For Orange Grove
ORANGE GROVE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, September 12
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Monday, September 13
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 88 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
