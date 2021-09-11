CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cle Elum, WA

Weather Forecast For Cle Elum

Cle Elum Times
 6 days ago

CLE ELUM, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0bt3AmLz00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Cle Elum Times

