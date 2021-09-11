CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Goodland, KS

Goodland Daily Weather Forecast

Goodland News Alert
Goodland News Alert
 6 days ago

GOODLAND, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0bt3AlTG00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 63 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goodland, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Goodland News Alert

Goodland News Alert

Goodland, KS
15
Followers
266
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Goodland News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy