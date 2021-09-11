CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alturas, CA

Alturas Daily Weather Forecast

Alturas Digest
Alturas Digest
 6 days ago

ALTURAS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cZacK_0bt3AkaX00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Smoke

    • High 79 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Smoke then haze during the day; while haze overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Haze

    • High 81 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Haze

    • High 85 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.






Alturas Digest

Alturas Digest

Alturas, CA
