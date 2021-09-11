CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crownpoint, NM

4-Day Weather Forecast For Crownpoint

Crownpoint Today
Crownpoint Today
 6 days ago

CROWNPOINT, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0bt3Ajho00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crownpoint, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Crownpoint Today

Crownpoint Today

Crownpoint, NM
25
Followers
139
Post
919
Views
ABOUT

With Crownpoint Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy