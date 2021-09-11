CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, ND

Grafton Daily Weather Forecast

Grafton Updates
 6 days ago

GRAFTON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0bt3AhwM00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

